BAE Systems Launches ADAPT Virtual Environment for Modeling JADC2 Scenarios

BAE Systems has introduced an integrated virtual environment designed to simulate real-world combined joint all domain command and control scenarios using its high-fidelity platform.

The advanced digital analysis and prototyping testbed, or ADAPT, is intended to enhance decision makers’ ability to predict, adapt to and win in contested and evolving environments by providing them with comprehensive analysis of multiple warfighting domains, the company said Tuesday.

“ADAPT provides the unique ability to simulate tactical-level data to understand how advanced algorithms and software perform within a digital environment to enable decision advantage within battle networks,” said Matt Crozier, director of advanced technology prototyping at BAE’s intelligence and security arm.

Aside from real-time modeling and simulation of scenarios, including platforms, sensors, networks, data and processing algorithms, ADAPT also uses the integration of model-based system engineering to perform system of systems analysis.

Crozier further explained, “Its open system architecture allows rapid integration of additional simulators and digital models in real-time within live, virtual and constructive environments.”