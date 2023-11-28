BAE, Red Hat, The Weather Company Collaborate to Transform Military Simulation Environments; Peder Jungck Quoted

BAE Systems has entered into a strategic collaboration with Red Hat and The Weather Company, an IBM business, to incorporate weather data and related insights into synthetic training environments to enhance decision-making capabilities during military operations.

BAE said Monday its military simulation environments leverage the Red Hat OpenShift container platform and The Weather Company’s experience in integrating weather data with the Department of Defense’s frameworks.

“We are thrilled about our efforts to develop digital twins of the Earth with real-world data like weather, which is a critical element for achieving an advantage in simulated military operations,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of intelligence solutions at BAE.

The transition to Red Hat OpenShift will enable BAE to speed up the delivery of capabilities and streamline the move to a government cloud platform.

“When it comes to achieving a real-time decision advantage in theater, having the agility to scale these capabilities more quickly and seamlessly between cloud environments with enhanced security features is a top priority,” said Jim Keenan, vice president of DOD sales for the North America public sector at Red Hat.

BAE and Red Hat will conduct live demonstrations of simulation environments at a conference in Orlando, Florida, to show how weather could impact air defense, communications, infantry and other military operations.