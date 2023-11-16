in Artificial Intelligence, News

Axient, Sinequa Partner to Develop AI-Powered Intelligent Search Tool

Photo Contributor: metamorworks/Shutterstock
Axient has partnered with enterprise search platform maker Sinequa to develop an artificial intelligence-backed knowledge discovery and information retrieval solution for the defense and civilian markets.

The new intelligent search tool will use AI, machine learning and natural language processing technology to assist digital transformation, mission engineering and advanced data analysis in support of land, air, space and cyber missions, Axient said Wednesday.

“Generative AI has transformed information retrieval, productivity, and decision-making through its innovation, creativity, optimization of resource allocation, intelligent insights, and problem-solving capabilities,” said Kuan Collins, executive director of digital innovation at Axient.

She noted that the partnership will enable defense and civilian agencies to apply generative AI to knowledge discovery and digital engineering to enhance decision-making, improve product quality and boost operational efficiency.

Huntsville, Alabama-based Axient provides multidomain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations support to advance defense and civilian missions.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

