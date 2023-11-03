in Contract Awards, News

Applied Technology Wins $91M Navy IDIQ for Tactical Electronic Warfare R&D

Small business company Applied Technology has won a one-year, $90.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to conduct tactical electronic warfare research and development.

The Naval Research Laboratory conducted an online procurement process for the award and received one bid, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

DOD noted that the scientific and engineering services provider simultaneously received a $9 million time-and-materials task order.

A total of $464,000 will be obligated from various funding sources including fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation Navy and U.S. Air Force funds as well as fiscal 2024 DOD working capital funds at the time of the award.

Virginia-based Applied Technology will work at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. through November 2024.

Written by Kacey Roberts

