Aleut Secures $69M Air Force Contract for IT Modernization Support

Aleut Information Technology will provide the U.S. Air Force with enterprise and local operations support for the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System under a four-year, $69.3 million contract.

Services include operations, engineering and architecting support, associated software/hardware acquisition as well as asset management support, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Aside from the mentioned IT infrastructure modernization services, Aleut will also deliver localized assistance to Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph AFB, Medina Base Annex, Port San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston and collocated units in San Antonio, Texas.

The contractor will perform majority of its work at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, through Nov. 30, 2027.

The Air Force JWICS functions as a centrally managed platform for synchronizing core services like active directory authentication, exchange services, file storage, Microsoft Office, patch management and other enterprise operation requirements.

The service branch is obligating $5 million from fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award of the sole source contract.