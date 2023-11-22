in Artificial Intelligence, News

AI Systems Developer LatticeFlow Enters US Market With New Business Unit

Logo/Official Website
LatticeFlow USA

LatticeFlow, a Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered developer of resilient artificial intelligence systems, has entered the U.S. market with a new business unit dedicated to delivering safe and trustworthy AI platforms to government and commercial customers.

Dave Henry, formerly senior vice president of strategic alliances at Pyramid Analytics, has been named SVP of business development at LatticeFlow USA, the company said Tuesday.

The Swiss company also appointed VMware veterans Ritee Rouf and Nate Reid as director of product marketing and principal solutions engineer, respectively.

“Dave, Ritee, and Nate bring a collective wealth of experience that aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible and impactful AI solutions. Their leadership will undoubtedly propel LatticeFlow to new heights in the U.S. market,” said Petar Tsankov, co-founder and CEO of LatticeFlow.

LatticeFlow has developed a new approach to deploying resilient AI systems for the military’s mission-critical applications under a three-year strategic partnership with the U.S. Army.

The company was also selected as a winner at the Army’s xTechGlobal AI Challenge in 2021.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

