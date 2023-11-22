AI Systems Developer LatticeFlow Enters US Market With New Business Unit

LatticeFlow, a Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered developer of resilient artificial intelligence systems, has entered the U.S. market with a new business unit dedicated to delivering safe and trustworthy AI platforms to government and commercial customers.

Dave Henry, formerly senior vice president of strategic alliances at Pyramid Analytics, has been named SVP of business development at LatticeFlow USA, the company said Tuesday.

The Swiss company also appointed VMware veterans Ritee Rouf and Nate Reid as director of product marketing and principal solutions engineer, respectively.

“Dave, Ritee, and Nate bring a collective wealth of experience that aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible and impactful AI solutions. Their leadership will undoubtedly propel LatticeFlow to new heights in the U.S. market,” said Petar Tsankov, co-founder and CEO of LatticeFlow.

LatticeFlow has developed a new approach to deploying resilient AI systems for the military’s mission-critical applications under a three-year strategic partnership with the U.S. Army.

The company was also selected as a winner at the Army’s xTechGlobal AI Challenge in 2021.

Hear more about cutting-edge AI innovations from government and industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21. Click here to register and save your seat at the highly anticipated event.