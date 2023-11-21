Agile Defense Secures Potential $1B DISA Contract to Support Joint Warfighting Systems; Rick Wagner Quoted

Agile Defense has booked a potential $1.01 billion Defense Information Systems Agency single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the Joint Interoperability Test Command.

Under the award, Agile Defense will deliver test and evaluation planning , results reporting and data collection and analysis services to assist the command with a range of functional areas, the Reston, Virginia-based contractor announced on Tuesday.

“Agile Defense’s unwavering commitment to the defense mission is driving how we impact the market with our client-focused solutions. Being able to compete and win a full-and-open IDIQ contract confirms our strategic investments align with our customer needs,” said Rick Wagner , who was recently appointed CEO of Agile Defense and has received the Wash100 Award six times.

Contracting responsibilities will cover command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as well as cybersecurity, tactical, strategic and national intelligence systems. Agile Defense will also focus on emerging network, cloud, mobility and Department of Defense Information Network capabilities. Work under the Test, Evaluation and Certification II contract will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and Fort Meade, Maryland.

The enterprise is in the midst of an accelerated growth period, having received multiple new contracts since Wagner stepped into the CEO post in October. Days after he took on his new role, an Agile Defense-BuddoBot joint venture secured a $162 million award from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to help the Air Mobility Command modernize and maintain command and control systems while integrating them into a cloud environment.