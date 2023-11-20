in News

Aeyon’s Growth and Delivery Group Achieves CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

Capability Maturity, Model Integration

Aeyon has attained a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for its Growth and Delivery segment under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program, as assessed by Abridge Technology.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based consulting firm said Friday the rating signifies a “well-characterized” performance level, where processes are comprehensively defined, understood and documented in standards, procedures, tools and methods.

Duane Piper, chief administrative officer at Aeyon, expressed excitement about the appraisal, emphasizing its significance as testament to his company’s dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality services.

CMMI’s appraisal process employs an industry benchmark to gauge an organization’s performance and capability, including its strengths and weaknesses.

