Aeyon Lands USMC Contract for Financial Reporting, Audit Readiness Support; Jay Hunko Quoted

Aeyon has received a prime contract to help the U.S. Marine Corps improve financial reporting and achieve audit readiness through the adoption of intelligent automation and data analytics tools.

The company said Friday it will assist the Execution Analysis Branch of the Budget Execution Division within the USMC Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources in addressing audit issues through data quality improvement efforts.

Services to be provided under the contract include research, error correction, analysis, vendor invoice payment support, dormant order validation assessments, unmatched disbursement reconciliation, client request and audit response management, preparation for auditor reviews and support for addressing irregular accounting conditions.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the United States Marine Corps in support of the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources,” said Jay Hunko, vice president of Marine Corps growth at Aeyon.

Hunko added that the company is committed to supporting P&R’s goals and mission as it works to lead the Department of Defense in audit remediation, resource stewardship and business transformation.

Aeyon will also support the service branch in managing risks through the execution of correct action plans and remediation and developing and meeting audit requirements by developing, implementing and loading Key Supporting Documentation and CAP validation packages in the Department of the Navy’s Deficiency Tracker Tool.