Accenture to Open Generative AI Studios in US, Canada

Accenture is opening generative artificial intelligence studios in Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Toronto in Canada.

The studios are being set up at Accenture’s innovation hubs as part of its $3 billion investment in AI and data, the company said Thursday.

The studios include in-house AI and data experts that will help Accenture’s customers navigate its Center for Advanced AI. Different locations feature specializations such as life sciences, finance, manufacturing, software, healthcare, retail, technology and public service.

The IT firm noted that the project will enforce the responsible use of AI applications.

“We are constantly refreshing our learnings from more than 3,000 client conversations on generative AI this year,” said Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America. “We use these conversations as demand signals to understand the real-world challenges our clients face and invest in the areas of greatest need and opportunity.”