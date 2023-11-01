in Artificial Intelligence, News

Accenture Federal Services’ Kevin Heald Highlights Benefits of Novetta Acquisition

Kevin Heald/LinkedIn
The acquisition of Novetta by Accenture Federal Services has benefited both companies in terms of expanding to new markets, said Kevin Heald, managing director and leader of the national security portfolio at the Accenture business.

He told The Channel Company-CRN on Tuesday that since the acquisition two years ago, Accenture Federal Services has been able to secure more government agency customers while Novetta has extended its offerings beyond national security.

Heald had served as senior vice president of Novetta’s information exploitation division before the acquisition was completed in 2021. As a parent company to Novetta, Accenture Federal Services secured contracts with mission-focused customers including special forces, Heald said. Novetta also purchased the CloudTracker finance operations platform to help Accenture Federal Services customers manage their cloud spending.

Heald also explained that Accenture Federal Services helped Novetta cater to civilian work.

Moving forward, the two businesses will broaden their application of technologies to government clients, including cloud services, generative artificial intelligence and tools for joint all-domain command and control, Heald stated.

Written by Jamie Bennet

