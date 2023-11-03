Abt-Led Team Receives CDC Global Health Emergency Response Support Contract

An industry team led by Abt Associates has secured a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help federal, state, territory and local government agencies prepare and respond to a public health emergency.

The company said Thursday it will partner with health care data distribution company HealthVerity to provide disease surveillance data that the government sector can use to plan targeted interventions and countermeasures during public health emergencies.

Under the contract, the team will use automation, analytics and artificial intelligence to integrate, analyze and package disparate data sets, including medical claims data, social media data, data from service providers, market research data and other information from publicly available sources.

“The work we will do for CDC will give governments at all levels the information they need to safeguard the nation’s health, in particular the health of those most in need,” said Gabriella Newes-Adeyi, Abt’s senior client account lead and adviser to the project.

The contract is worth $9.2 million and has an ordering period of five years.