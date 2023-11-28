A Look Inside How AI Is Impacting the GovCon Workforce

Amidst talent wars and tightening budgets, public and private sector companies alike are turning to artificial intelligence technologies and tools to help them process exponentially increasing amounts of data without breaking the bank. But does this mean machines are replacing human talent?

According to EmpowerAI CEO Jeff Bohling , the short answer is, “No.” However, human-machine interaction and collaboration is on the rise, and government contracting employees should be proactively adapting to and embracing AI technologies as they become more prevalent — or risk losing their competitive advantage.

Join the AI conversation with experts, decision makers and leaders from across government and industry at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit on March 21. The Pentagon’s top technologist Heidi Shyu will kick off the day’s program with an opening keynote. Register here to save your spot.

“When humans and machines work together, that is when the true transformation takes off,” Bohling told Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt in a new video interview . “This human-to-machine collaboration is going to require the proper training and different skills to work correctly.”

For those entering the government contracting workforce — or looking to move up within it — Bohling’s advice is simple: “Become AI native.”

“Years ago, cloud technologies were just becoming mainstream. Now, cloud native organizations just assume that everything will be accessible wherever and whenever they want. AI will follow a similar pattern,” he revealed.

“You need to learn how AI can help you become more effective and achieve more but in a responsible and safe way. AI technologies should never replace humans, but those who embrace it as a tool to help them achieve more mission will definitely have a huge competitive advantage,” Bohling added.