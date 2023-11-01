2024 Wash100 Award, GovCon’s Highest Honor, Now Accepting Nominations

The time to decide the most distinguished and promising leaders in government contracting has arrived: it’s Wash100 Award season. Combined media company, events organization and membership purveyor Executive Mosaic has announced the 11th edition of its annual recognition of GovCon’s most impressive individuals. Nominations are now open until Jan. 10, 2024, and the company wants your help in shaping the list.

Since 2014, EM’s voting committee has carefully selected 100 people every year who best demonstrate qualities like leadership, innovation, vision and reliability while signaling that their best work is still to come. Thus, Wash100 not only celebrates those who are currently changing the industry but those who are poised to shape it in the year ahead. The list’s winners encompass private sector stalwarts, decorated military servants and government agency officials — so long as they have a direct impact on the GovCon sector.

To learn more about the award’s history and qualifications, and to submit a nomination for the 2024 list, visit Wash100.com .

“As we enter the widely-anticipated second decade of our Wash100 season, we are gearing up for our most exciting, dynamic and comprehensive year of prestige and recognition yet,” commented Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “2023 ushered in groundbreaking change, monumental executive leadership shifts and notable trends in the GovCon ecosystem, and we’re already seeing the clear leaders and trailblazers for 2024 emerging at the top of the industry.”

“I am excited to once again invite our community to participate in nominating the most visionary and transformative leaders shaping the federal landscape,” Garrettson continued. “The Wash100 Award is a forward-looking celebration of those who are pushing the boundaries of innovation, propelling government missions to new heights and leading organizations to success. Who will you choose as your 2024 champions?”