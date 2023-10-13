Zolon Tech-PCS Joint Venture Receives HHS Contract for IT Services

The Administration for Children and Families within the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Zolon PCS II — a joint venture between Zolon Tech Inc. and Pioneer Corporate Services — a $30 million contract for support services.

The deal involves providing comprehensive information technology service management in support of the ACF Office of the Chief Information Officer, ZTI said Thursday.

Work under the contract includes software maintenance, program management and mission application support covering, among other things, video conferencing and cloud technologies.

ZTI is a technology services provider based in Virginia, with customers in the federal as well as commercial sectors.

The company received in September a mentor-protege contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in support of digital transformation consulting firm Sky Solutions.

ZTI said that, under the contract, it would help Sky grow by providing developmental assistance and expertise.