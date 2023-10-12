X-Bow Systems to Supply Rocket Motors to Navy, Army Under $64M DOD Contract

X-Bow Systems has secured a $64 million contract from the Department of Defense to supply large solid rocket motors to the U.S. Navy and Army.

The space technology developer said Tuesday the SRMs will boost the propulsion of the Navy’s hypersonic All Up Round system, which is a component of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic weapon systems.

Jason Hundley, CEO and founder of X-Bow, said the company will leverage its advanced manufacturing for energetics and a revolutionary approach to developing the large-diameter SRMs.

X-Bow will also collaborate with Leidos ’ information technology company Dynetics and Karman Space & Defense on the production efforts.

The establishment of resilient supply chains to support hypersonic systems aligns with DOD’s priorities, as outlined in an executive order titled “Securing Defense-Critical Supply Chains.”