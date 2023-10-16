in Executive Moves, News

Whitney Palacios Assumes CISO Role at BigBear.ai

Whitney Palacios/LinkedIn
Whitney Palacios, former director at BigBear.ai, was promoted to the role of chief information security officer at the Columbia, Maryland-based developer of artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence offerings.

The move was announced via LinkedIn by James Dalton, vice president of information technology at BigBear. He remarked on his partnership with Palacios at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, where the latter spent nearly seven years.

At CareFirst, she began as an information security risk manager at the Federal Employee Plan Operations Center, became security operations director and then transitioned to the role of threat surface management director.

Palacios was also a cybersecurity and intelligence leader within the Department of Defense, holding positions of increasing responsibilities during her more than six years of service.

In addition, she previously worked as a chief petty officer at the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a cryptologic technician at the service branch earlier.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

