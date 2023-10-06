Vikas Sharma Takes on Solutions VP Role at Cognosante

Vikas Sharma, former principal technical director at IBM subsidiary Octo, has assumed the vice president of solutions role at Falls Church, Virginia-headquartered health information technology company Cognosante, G2xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

Sharma has over three decades of industry experience in program management, digital transformation, cloud deployment and enterprise infrastructure development.

Before joining Octo, Sharma served as chief architect at Varent and oversaw agile and cloud product development and delivery.

Sharma’s industry career also includes time as director of architecture at CMCI, principal enterprise architect at AKA Software, enterprise architect at Teracore and principal architect and project manager at Dow Jones Newswire.