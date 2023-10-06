in Executive Moves, News

Vikas Sharma Takes on Solutions VP Role at Cognosante

Cognosante / cognosante.com
Vikas Sharma Takes on Solutions VP Role at Cognosante

Vikas Sharma, former principal technical director at IBM subsidiary Octo, has assumed the vice president of solutions role at Falls Church, Virginia-headquartered health information technology company Cognosante, G2xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

Sharma has over three decades of industry experience in program management, digital transformation, cloud deployment and enterprise infrastructure development.

Before joining Octo, Sharma served as chief architect at Varent and oversaw agile and cloud product development and delivery.

Sharma’s industry career also includes time as director of architecture at CMCI, principal enterprise architect at AKA Software, enterprise architect at Teracore and principal architect and project manager at Dow Jones Newswire.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Cognosanteexecutive moveGovconIBMOctoVikas Sharma

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Aeyon Secures USMC Contract for Cybersecurity, IT Risk Analysis Support; Jay Hunko Quoted
Aeyon Secures USMC Contract for Cybersecurity, IT Risk Analysis Support; Jay Hunko Quoted
TCOM to Introduce New AI-Enabled Platforms at AUSA Meeting; Nigel Sutton Quoted
TCOM to Introduce New AI-Enabled Platforms at AUSA Meeting; Nigel Sutton Quoted