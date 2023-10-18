Veritone, DOJ Ink Blanket Purchase Agreement for AI Software, Services

All Department of Justice agencies will now be able to purchase artificial intelligence-powered software and professional services from Veritone under a $15 million blanket purchase agreement between DOJ and the company.

Veritone software and services could support DOJ’s early case assessment activities by streamlining transcription, translation, finding, censoring and extracting evidence from large amounts of data, the Irvine, California-based AI company said Tuesday.

“Our public sector solutions allow personnel to be significantly more productive as they investigate, review and redact a massive amount of unstructured data, including digital documents, audio and video files,” remarked Jon Gacek, general manager of public sector business unit at Veritone. “In addition, the agreement further underpins our ability to provide trusted software solutions for a growing number of government-related workflows and applications.”

Prior to the BPA, DOJ has been using the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contracts to procure AI offerings from Veritone. Company partners CACI, Deloitte and Leidos also offer Veritone technology and services through their spots on the department’s $1.5 billion contract for automated litigation support.