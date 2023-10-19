Tyto Wins $66M DHA E-Commerce Operational Systems Support Contract

The Defense Health Agency has awarded Tyto Athene‘s government solutions division a $65.8 million contract to provide operational system support services for DHA’s E-Commerce program.

Tyto Government Solutions will maintain, operate and provide engineering technical support to DHA’s enterprise information technology infrastructure supporting the commercial health care system, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contract was competitively procured under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle.

The DHA Managed Care Contracting Division received four bids for the firm-fixed-price contract and will obligate funds in fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds and research, development, test and evaluation budget.

The contract has a one-year base period along with four option years.

Work will be carried out in Aurora, Colorado, through Nov. 30, 2028, if all options are exercised.

