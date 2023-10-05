Treasury Plans BPA for Departmentwide Professional & Cybersecurity Services

The Department of the Treasury is seeking industry feedback on the draft performance work statement of a blanket purchase agreement for enterprise-wide professional and cybersecurity services.

The potential eight-year BPA covers the provision of highly adaptive cybersecurity services to support the Treasury’s security operations center functions in areas such as information security incident management, vulnerability management and adversary and advanced operations, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

“PROTECTS helps furnish the best cybersecurity services possible to Treasury, Treasury Bureaus and those federal government agencies who depend on Treasury for their financial management,” the draft PWS reads.

The procurement vehicle will support Treasury bureaus and offices, including the Internal Revenue Service, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Office of Inspector General.

PROTECTS will have a one-year base period of performance with options to extend work for seven years.

Treasury will accept comments and questions on the draft PWS through Nov. 1.