Tony Smith Named Director of Operations at Aperio Global; Earl Stafford Quoted

Aperio Global, a cybersecurity and intelligence-focused company, has elevated Tony Smith to the role of director of operations.

In his new position, Smith will be responsible for optimizing corporate operations and ensuring operational efficiency in alignment with the company’s strategic objectives, Aperio Global announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have Tony Smith step into the role of Director of Operations,” said Aperio Global CEO Earl Stafford, Jr. “His extensive experience and strategic foresight align well with our corporate ethos of ‘Solve for Next!’ We look forward to the positive impact and the continued contributions he will bring to our team.”

Prior to his current role, Smith served as a senior program manager at Aperio. In this capacity, he oversaw all aspects of information technology operations and strategic initiatives for engagements with a total contract value of over $25 million.

Smith’s previous industry experience also includes more than seven years at Microsoft, where he served as senior program manager, as well as time spent as a principal engineer at Engility Corporation and as a software engineer at Lockheed Martin. His public sector career includes a decade as project manager within the Program Management Office at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Aperio Global said that Smith’s appointment reflects his “exceptional contributions” to the company’s success and his “unwavering commitment” to its goals.