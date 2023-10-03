Toni Townes-Whitley Takes Helm as CEO of SAIC

Toni Townes-Whitley officially assumed the chief executive post at Science Applications International Corp. on Monday, bringing to the Reston, Virginia-headquartered technology integrator 35 years of experience as a global technology veteran.

Highlighting her reasons for joining SAIC, Townes-Whitley said via LinkedIn, “It’s because of a history, a legacy and a proven capability to address the most complex, gnarly, challenging issues facing this country, particularly around our national security. All while doing it with the willingness and intentionality around diverse talent and technology.”

The executive move was made public in mid-May when Nazzic Keene‘s plan to retire following a decadelong career at SAIC was also announced. Townes-Whitley has been with the company since June as its CEO-elect. She is also now part of SAIC’s board of directors.

Townes-Whitley previously served as president of U.S. regulated industries at Microsoft, where she was responsible for leading its sales strategy to drive digital transformation for public sector and regulated industries customers and partners.

Before joining Microsoft, she was with CGI‘s government-focused business arm as its president.