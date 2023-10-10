Todd Probert: CACI Focusing on ‘Signals of Interest’ as Army Reinvests in Electronic Warfare

Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI International, said the technology company is focusing on “signals of interest” to meet the U.S. Army’s demand for technology that would enable it to operate in a “more sophisticated peer environment,” C4ISRNET reported Monday.

“This is a pathfinder, working through the signals of interest and the threat information that the Army needs to go work through,” Probert, a two-time Wash100 awardee, told the publication on the sidelines of the Association of the U.S. Army convention in Washington.

His remarks came nearly a month after the Army awarded CACI subsidiary Mastodon Design an other transaction authority agreement to develop and demonstrate a manpack version of the Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team platform.

The TLS-BCT Manpack is a tactical vehicle-mounted system meant to provide signals intelligence, jamming and other electronic warfare capabilities for warfighters.

CACI will further develop its software in the next few months in support of the Army contract.

“Our philosophy, be it in our hardware, be it in our software, is to build something that addresses today’s threat with today’s technology, but fundamentally has the ability to grow as the threat grows,” Probert noted.