Tetra Tech Awarded Spot on $450M EPA Environmental Restoration Contract; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech has secured a spot on a $450 million, multiple-award U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contract to support Great Lakes region environmental restoration efforts.

The goal of the five-year award is to accelerate the cleanup of contaminated sediment sites in the area to minimize risks to human health and the environment , the Pasadena, California-based company said on Thursday.

“Our work applying innovative technologies to remediate contaminated sites and restore coastal areas throughout the Great Lakes Basin is part of our commitment to improve one billion lives through our projects by 2030,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack .

He noted that the organization has supported EPA environmental programs in the region for over four decades.

Tetra Tech is responsible for providing technical support services to EPA Region 5 and the Great Lakes National Program Office under the contract. These activities will help the agency determine the severity of contamination in the region and develop, evaluate and select the appropriate remediation and restoration approaches.

The company will apply its “Leading with Science” method to conduct site assessments and feasibility studies, gather and analyze data and create new offerings that help maintain ecosystems at the watershed scale.

This award is one of Tetra Tech’s multiple recent EPA contract wins. In May, the organization received a $65 million contract to help the agency cleanup abandoned uranium mines on Navajo land. The follow-on award encompasses site investigation support, cleanup plan development, final roadmap creation and other related work.