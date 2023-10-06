TCOM to Introduce New AI-Enabled Platforms at AUSA Meeting; Nigel Sutton Quoted

Multi-domain technologies provider TCOM plans to showcase a new artificial intelligence-based tool at an Association for the United States Army event.

The platform is intended to provide the service branch with capabilities that align with its multi-domain warfare doctrine , TCOM announced from Columbia, Maryland on Friday.

“TCOM is excited to share its innovative integration of next-generation aerostats fortified with state-of-the-art radars, electro-optical sensors and AI-enabled technologies that truly align with today’s challenging C5ISR complex and missions,” said Nigel Sutton , vice president of business development at TCOM.

The company’s Lighter-Than-Air aerostats offer continuous support for multi-domain operations by harmonizing with unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft and satellites. These tools are able to provide 360 coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring and targeting for lengthy endurance missions while helping users comprehend life patterns in target areas.

“Our aerostat systems are essential gap fillers in the 1st and 2nd Island Chain defenses,” Sutton explained.

At AUSA 2023, TCOM will highlight its persistent surveillance aerostat platforms. These systems are designed to bolster missile defense initiatives in global geopolitical conflict areas using a transportable mooring system.

TCOM’s demonstration will cover three categories: distant warning and awareness, critical infrastructure and force protection and maritime and border security, all of which are key components of national security.