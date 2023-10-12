Steve Murphy Named GM Defense VP of Contracts for Global Procurement and Supply Chain

Steve Murphy, formerly vice president of contracts and subcontracts at General Motors‘ defense subsidiary, has been named VP of contracts for global procurement and supply chain at GM Defense.

He announced his new post Thursday on LinkedIn and assumed the role after leading contractual oversight for the defense business for more than a year.

Murphy brings over 30 years of government contracting experience to the role, including over a decade in senior leadership positions at RTX, where he most recently oversaw the contact portfolio for the missiles and defense division.

At RTX, Murphy managed contracting and offset activities for advanced defense technologies, precision weapons, air and missile defense systems, radars and command and control systems.

He joined the former Raytheon company in August 1993 as director of contracts and held roles of increasing responsibility until his resignation in February 2022.