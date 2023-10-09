in Executive Moves, News

Former AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend Joins Primer Technologies’ Federal Advisory Board

Stephen Townsend/LinkedIn
Stephen Townsend, a retired U.S. Army four-star general who served as combatant commander of Africa Command, was added to the federal advisory board of artificial intelligence software company Primer Technologies.

He brings to Primer over three years of experience in leading AFRICOM and several years of service as commanding general of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, XVIII Airborne Corps and 10th Mountain Division, the company said Sunday.

Townsend joins Sue Gordon, former principal deputy of national intelligence and two-time Wash100 awardee, and other government and military veterans on the federal advisory board, which was establishd to provide Primer with expertise and operation insights as the company works to deliver AI tools to analysts and operators.

“General Townsend defines principled leadership: he has led troops at all levels, from platoon to corps to joint task forces,” commented Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. “His expertise will be invaluable to our ongoing efforts to deliver trusted, reliable AI tools to our warfighters.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

