State Department’s Jimmy Hall Reveals 4 Promising Emerging Tech Areas

Emerging technologies are changing the way the federal government operates and unlocking new opportunities across the entire ecosystem. In Executive Mosaic ’s latest video interview , Jimmy Hall , intelligence chief information officer for the Department of State, sat down with video reporter Summer Myatt to discuss the emerging technologies he anticipates will positively impact the public sector.

“I think there’s no surprise, artificial intelligence and machine learning will rise to the top of the list,” said Hall. “It’s a growth industry, it’s a popular conversation, it’s a needed conversation. Our intent is to embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

Second on Hall’s list is cloud computing, which he said is a major priority for himself and for the State Department as they migrate to the top-secret cloud. Hall also explained that cloud computing is a critical component of another State Department initiative to expand connectivity to the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System known as JWICS.

Quantum computing and geospatial intelligence rounded out Hall’s list of most impactful emerging technologies. Hall explained that while GEOINT may not get as much attention as it deserves, it is crucial to the country’s prediction and mapping capabilities.

“Overall, these emerging technologies will help us in terms of task automation, it will help us in analyzing vast amounts of data which we get on a day-to-day basis. It’s going to improve our accuracy and predictability, and lastly, it’s going to give us a chance to safeguard our data,” Hall concluded.