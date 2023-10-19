Space Systems Command Requests Information on MicroGEO Deployment Support Services Requirement

Space Systems Command is seeking information on a new program to develop and deploy small, highly maneuverable broadband satellites to geostationary orbit to provide space-based communications support to the Department of Defense.

SSC’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office is looking for potential industry sources to support the launch and maintenance efforts for a constellation of microsatellites operating in the GEO arc, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

Vendors must be capable of supporting a spacecraft that has a payload capacity of 200 kg and consumes about 3 kW or less of power.

Interested parties have until Nov. 16 to respond to the request for information.