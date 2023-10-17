in Contract Awards, News

Small Business Firm MKS2 to Assist Transitioning Service Members Under $221M Army Contract

MKS2 Technologies, a service-disabled and veteran-owned company, has received a five-year, $221 million contract from the U.S. Army to aid in the transition of 500,000 soldiers to the civilian workforce.

The company said Monday it will collaborate with the Army’s Transition Assistance Program Leadership team to offer personalized counseling and customized transition planning services under the TAP contract.

Soldiers will be equipped with the necessary tools, resources and knowledge to ease their transition into civilian life.

Brendan Mullen, founder and CEO of MKS2, noted that the TAP program and other similar initiatives have benefitted approximately two-fifths of the company’s workforce.

Based in Austin, Texas, MKS2 provides staffing and information technology professional services to the federal and commercial sectors.

Written by Kacey Roberts

