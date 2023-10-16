in Executive Moves, News

SilverEdge Government Solutions Appoints Tom Burkholder as VP & Sector Manager

Tom Burkholder has transitioned from his role as vice president of capture and proposal management to VP and sector manager at SilverEdge Government Solutions, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

His experience in the defense contracting industry includes nearly a decade at Parsons and more than five years at Lockheed Martin.

The executive worked at Parsons from 2013 to 2022, serving in program management positions until he ascended to VP of business development. He was also systems engineer at defense and space manufacturing firm SPARTA, which was acquired by Parsons in March this year.

Burkholder started his career at Lockheed, as a systems administrator of Linux and Solaris operating systems.

Prior to joining SilverEdge, Burkholder was VP of growth at TeamWorx Security, a veteran-owned software engineering company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for national security.

Written by Jamie Bennet

