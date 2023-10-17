Shield Capital Gets $186M in Commitments on Inaugural Venture Capital Fundraiser

Shield Capital has announced the final closing of its inaugural fund focused on early-stage venture capital investments.

Upon its closing, Shield Capital Fund I, L.P. was oversubscribed at 55 percent above target and had obtained $186 million in capital commitments from institutional and private investors, Shield Capital said.

The venture capital firm launched Shield Capital Fund I in 2022 with a focus on startups working on technologies in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomy and space.

“We are a very founder-focused firm – we provide our startups with significant support from recruiting executives to accessing government customers to developing strategy,” said Raj Shah, a managing partner at Shield Capital.

“This successful fundraise enables us to back additional founders and provide even greater assistance to our current portfolio,” Shah added.

“SHIELD continues to attract exceptional team talent and partners aligned on mission with a commitment to building impactful companies,” noted co-managing partner Philip Bilden, adding: “We are grateful for the overwhelming support of all our investors in our first fund that lays the foundation for an enduring investment franchise.”

The company has invested in more than 30 innovative firms to date.