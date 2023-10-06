Sev1Tech Books 5-Year Navy Contract for Logistics IT Support

Sev1Tech will provide a U.S. Navy program executive office with logistics information technology integration and support services under a five-year, $45 million contract.

The IT company said Thursday the award calls for integration of Naval Logistics IT capabilities into a system of systems platform in support of the PEO for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions.

Naval maintenance, repair and overhaul, supply chain management, product lifecycle management, logistics integrated data environment and logistics information naval connector are some of the capabilities intended to help PEO MLB handle its portfolio of more than 200 LOG IT systems.

“Leveraging our data integration, DevSecOps, and digital engineering expertise, our team will implement our portfolio integration solution to transform nearly 200 Navy logistics IT systems to a single, integrated Naval portfolio of systems, services and applications, deployed ashore and afloat,” remarked Bob Lohfeld, CEO of Sev1Tech.

The company’s efforts are aimed at supporting all naval systems commands and operational forces.