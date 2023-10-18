in Contract Awards, News, Space

SDA Selects SpiderOak Software for Ground C2 Network Security Research

OrbitSecure software

SpiderOak has secured an other transactional authority agreement with the Space Development Agency to research the potential use of its software suite to secure command and control networks for military satellite systems.

The company said Tuesday it will study the integration of its OrbitSecure software suite into SDA’s future ground system that will support the U.S. Space Force’s Rapid Resilient Command and Control initiative.

OrbitSecure has an end-to-end zero trust design that works to improve the resiliency of military ground infrastructure against cyberattacks.

The software uses an encryption mechanism to secure data transmission on networks and infrastructure.

“Through our innovative use of variable-trust mechanisms, we secure the efficient transmission of commands and other data, improving the responsiveness of space missions,” said Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

