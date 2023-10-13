in Executive Moves, News

Salman Rashid Takes on CFO Role at Woolpert

Salman Rashid / Woolpert
Salman Rashid, a 25-year financial and consulting industry veteran, has been selected to succeed Josh Heid as chief financial officer at construction engineering company Woolpert.

Rashid will oversee the company’s financial, legal and administration functions and help drive acquisitions and organic growth in his new position, Woolpert said Wednesday.

Before joining Woolpert, Rashid was CFO at Astreya and managed the company’s global finance and information technology organizations.

He previously held finance and business leadership roles at Edgile, QuickStart and Dell Technologies.

Earlier in his career, Rashid served as a management consultant at Arthur Andersen and Accenture.

“Salman has provided financial leadership and direction to some of the biggest technology companies in history and embodies the values of being supportive, high-performing, progressive, and industry-leading, that make him the right fit for our culture,” said Scott Cattran, president and CEO of Woolpert.

AstreyaDell TechnologiesEdgileexecutive moveGovconQuickStartSalman RashidScott Cattranwoolpert

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

