RTX-Rafael JV to Establish Air Defense Missile Production Facility in Arkansas

A joint venture between RTX’s Raytheon business and Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will make a $33 million investment to establish a facility in East Camden, Arkansas, to manufacture the Tamir missile for the Iron Dome weapon system and the U.S. version of the missile, dubbed SkyHunter.

The Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems JV will break ground on the manufacturing facility before the end of 2023 and plans to kick off missile production in 2025, RTX said Thursday.

SkyHunter is a medium-range air defense missile designed to counter rockets, cruise missiles, mortars, artillery, manned and unmanned aircraft and other threats.

Through the facility, the joint venture will produce Tamir and SkyHunter missiles for the U.S. Marine Corps under the Medium Range Intercept Capability program and for allied forces worldwide.

“This new facility will allow us to expand our presence in Camden and further benefit from the resident talent and expertise of this aerospace and defense epicenter,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Raytheon’s land and air defense systems and chairman of the board at Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems JV.