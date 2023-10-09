in Contract Awards, News

Riverside Research Chosen to Lead SSC Program to Enhance Space Domain Awareness

Riverside Research Chosen to Lead SSC Program to Enhance Space Domain Awareness

Riverside Research landed a prime contract to build the prototype for the Space System Command’s Data Exploitation and Enhanced Processing for Space Domain Awareness program.

The nonprofit organization will be supported by CMSOC Corp., space-to-cloud data analytics firm Spire Global and system developer SciTec, according to DEEP-SDA’s managing entity, the National Technology Security Accelerator.

The prototype is expected to fill space domain awareness gaps by leveraging existing star trackers and automating data exploitation techniques. The resulting technology is envisioned to provide information consistently to the U.S. Space Force and other government operators of on-orbit systems.

Riverside Research was chosen out of 13 submissions through the Space Enterprise Consortium Other Transaction Agreement. Ten of the proposals came from non-traditional defense contractors.

