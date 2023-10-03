Rick Wagner Succeeds Jay Lee as Agile Defense CEO

Rick Wagner , former president of Microsoft Federal and a six-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined Enlightenment Capital-backed information technology company Agile Defense as its new CEO.

Jay Lee , who previously held the position, will move into a strategic advisory role while remaining on Agile’s board of directors, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered organization announced on Tuesday.

Wagner said the organization has “built an amazing team dedicated to helping customers integrate technologies by delivering end-to-end IT services and solutions.”

“I am excited to join the Agile Defense team and look forward to leveraging my experience as we enter the next stage in our partnership with Enlightenment,” he added.

While serving as Microsoft Federal’s president, he managed a $5 billion business unit that provides technology offerings to civilian, defense and intelligence agencies within the U.S. government. Before taking on this role, he was president of ManTech’s Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions group, where he led a large, $1 billion team focused on Intelligence Community, Department of Defense and other federal clients. Earlier, he served as chief strategy officer at TASC, INC., where he guided the organization’s growth strategy and business development activities.

Jason Rigoli , chairman of Agile Defense and partner at Enlightenment Capital, said he is “delighted” to welcome Wagner to the team. Wagner, he added, is “uniquely qualified to help the company expand its capabilities and provide differentiated offerings for both existing and new customers.”

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson congratulated Wagner on his appointment and said, “I join the entire GovCon industry in keen anticipation of the successes that will be brought to Agile Defense and the broader GovCon marketplace, through the practical application of Rick’s wisdom and experience.”

“Rick will bring a positive lift to Agile Defense and the Enlightenment Capital portfolio of accounts with his well-deserved reputation for personal success, expediency and results,” Garrettson added.

“I am humbled to have served as Agile Defense’s CEO for the last fourteen years. As we welcome Rick to the family, we are incredibly excited for our bright future and the company’s next chapter,” said Lee.