Retired Army General Michael Garrett Joins Nano Dimension’s Board

Michael Garrett, a retired U.S. Army four-star general, was added to the board of directors of Nano Dimension, a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said Garrett brings to Nano Dimension experience in serving as commanding general of the Army Forces Command– a role that capped his almost four decades of service with the Army.

At FORSCOM, Garrett led 750,000 combat and support personnel and had oversight of their training, readiness and modernization from 2019 to 2022. The retired Army general now sits on the board of directors of Textron.

“[Garrett’s] extensive experience of running large organizations under challenging time and performance demands, and most of all his proven leadership strategy development capabilities, will enhance our board with large scale thinking and development,” Nano Dimension CEO Yoav Stern and Board Chairman Yoav Nissan-Cohen said in a joint statement.

The company leadership also underscored the new board member’s experience with Textron and how it could inform Nano Dimension’s governance policies, market plans and execution.

Garrett also serves as the chairman of the board of commissioners for the American Battle Monuments Commission and is a member of the boards of First Command Financial Services and Semper Fi & America’s Fund.