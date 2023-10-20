in Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

Redhorse, CDAO Ink AI Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement; Vince Bridgeman Quoted

Vince Bridgeman/Redhorse Corp.
Vince Bridgeman, Senior Vice President, Redhorse Corp.

Redhorse Corp. has secured a basic ordering agreement with the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to deliver artificial intelligence-related support services to DOD agencies.

The AI Talent 2.0 BOA has a five-year ordering period and includes individual task orders for program and technical management support services and products, Redhorse said.

Redhorse cross-functional teams will assist DOD customers in programs focused on AI, machine learning and data science. Agencies will have until May 2028 to procure support from the company through Army Contracting Command – Rock Island.

Vince Bridgeman, senior vice president of national security services at Redhorse, remarked on the follow-on work between the company and DOD on the latter’s AI transformation initiative.

“Our team has supported DoD AI pathfinders such as Project Maven and the CDAO since their inception,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our support to CDAO as it navigates a rapidly evolving tech landscape to bring information-driven overmatch to the warfighter.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

