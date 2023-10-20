Redhorse, CDAO Ink AI Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement; Vince Bridgeman Quoted

Redhorse Corp. has secured a basic ordering agreement with the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to deliver artificial intelligence-related support services to DOD agencies.

The AI Talent 2.0 BOA has a five-year ordering period and includes individual task orders for program and technical management support services and products, Redhorse said.

Redhorse cross-functional teams will assist DOD customers in programs focused on AI, machine learning and data science. Agencies will have until May 2028 to procure support from the company through Army Contracting Command – Rock Island.

Vince Bridgeman, senior vice president of national security services at Redhorse, remarked on the follow-on work between the company and DOD on the latter’s AI transformation initiative.

“Our team has supported DoD AI pathfinders such as Project Maven and the CDAO since their inception,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our support to CDAO as it navigates a rapidly evolving tech landscape to bring information-driven overmatch to the warfighter.”