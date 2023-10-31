in Contract Awards, News

Radiant Digital Books HHS Contract for OAAPS Technical Assistance; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shankar-rachakonda-6361b9/overlay/photo/
Shankar Rachakonda, CEO, Radiant Digital

Radiant Digital has secured a five-year contract from the Department of Health and Human Services to maintain and enhance a platform for collecting vital data related to programs under the Older Americans Act.

The software company said Tuesday it will support the Administration for Community Living’s Older Americans Act Performance System, which includes information on participants, services and expenditures.

Radiant noted it will use a structured management approach that incorporates a human-centered agile methodology for the OAAPS assistance effort.

Shankar Rachakonda, the CEO of the company, expressed gratitude to ACL for the contract award. He said, “With a strong focus on applications, data and infrastructure, digital experience and organizational transformation, we are well-prepared to support ACL’s mission.”

