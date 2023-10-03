QinetiQ US to Produce Next-Gen Bomb Suits Under $84M Army Contract; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ ’s American business has received a five-year, $84 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture 700 Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suits meant to enhance the capabilities of explosive ordnance disposal soldiers.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, QinetiQ said Monday it will support and collaborate with the Project Manager Soldier Protective Equipment product team for the effort.

PM SPE is tasked with optimizing soldier protection as well as serving as a designated lifecycle manager for all personal protective equipment.

The NGABS are slated to replace the Advanced Bomb Suits and are expected to provide stronger protection for soldiers when dealing with explosive devices.

With a modular sensor suite and a heads-up display integration, the NGABS offer 360-degree ballistic protection and enhanced situational awareness.