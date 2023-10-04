PsiQuantum to Use SLAC Cryogenic Systems to Develop Commercial Quantum Computer

PsiQuantum has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with Stanford University to use the facilities at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to support the development of a commercial quantum computing system.

The company said Thursday it will design and develop cryogenic quantum modules using SLAC’s high-power cryogenic infrastructure, which provides kilowatts of cooling power necessary to build a large-scale quantum computer.

Phase 1 of the partnership will develop a high-capacity cryostat while operating parasitically from one SLAC cryoplant.

During Phase 2, PsiQuantum will focus on cryogenic cooling, distribution and controls for networked modules connected to a second cryoplant.

Each SLAC cryoplant can supply an equivalent power of 18 kW at 4.5 Kelvin.