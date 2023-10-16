in News, Technology

PickNik to Further Develop Robotics Platform With Pre-Seed Investment

Image by Lemonsoup14 / Shutterstock.com
PickNik Robotics has secured funding in an investment round led by Cypress Growth Capital and Stellar Ventures and will use the capital to further develop its robotics platform designed to enable engineers and developers to create and field robot arm applications.

MoveIt Studio is a motion planning and manipulation platform built on open-source software and is being used by companies to build autonomous mobile robots that could be used in explosive ordnance disposal, in-situ bin picking and next-generation space applications, PickNik said Thursday.

Matt Patterson of Stellar Ventures said the venture capital firm sees potential in PickNik’s ability to create platforms that could help address the gap between space and terrestrial robotics.

In June, NASA awarded PickNik two Small Business Innovation Research contracts to develop autonomous robotic systems.

PickNik raised $2 million through the pre-seed investment round.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

