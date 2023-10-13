Parsons’ Ricardo Lorenzo Discusses Operationalizing AI Systems for Department of Defense Missions

Ricardo Lorenzo, chief technology officer at Parsons, said the company helps military customers build, operationalize and employ artificial intelligence systems for multi-domain missions, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

According to Lorenzo, Parsons builds operational AI capabilities designed to function within real-world hardware and communications-constrained environments, interact with legacy software systems and operate on disparate and unreliable sensor feeds.

The company provides end users with tools and intelligence data to implement AI systems based on their mission needs.

“The users are not data scientists, nor software engineers. Therefore, we must provide them with appropriate tools and information to successfully leverage the technology in support of their mission,” Lorenzo explained.

Parsons also works to integrate operational AI within existing systems, including those that support the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

“The JADC2 vision relies heavily on established systems undergoing modernization efforts – an opportunity for us to fit AI into the roadmap,” Lorenzo said.