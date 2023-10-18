Parsons Books 2 INDOPACOM Contracts From Army Corps of Engineers

Parsons has secured a potential three-year, $44 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Honolulu to develop new Army housing units in the Marshall Islands.

Additionally, the company received a potential five-year, $27 million contract from the Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville to provide remediation and construction support services in Guam.

The contracts are in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command initiatives.

Under the first award, Parsons will design and build Army housing units in the Kwajalein Atoll to advance INDOPACOM’s mission to implement a deterrence strategy.

For the second award, Parsons will assess and remove hazardous munitions, explosives and materials as well as deliver construction management support for Missile Defense Agency facilities in Guam.

Parsons has booked close to $300 million in INDOPACOM-related contracts since 2019.