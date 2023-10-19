Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson: Zero Trust Could Enabler Better User Experience

Drew Epperson, vice president for federal engineering at Palo Alto Networks, said the move to zero trust backed by the adoption of automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools could enable public sector organizations to provide a better user experience.

In a video interview posted on the Carahsoft website, Epperson cited how the use of a cloud-based secure access service edge platform could benefit remote users when it comes to accessing applications.

He discussed how platforms could help federal agency customers achieve cost savings and improve efficiency.

“I think we’re getting to the point where people just want consistent policy enforcement regardless of who the user is, what device they’re on, where they’re going, or what app they’re engaging with,” Epperson said.

“And in order to deliver that platforms provide a more efficient and a more streamlined, consistent way to do it,” the Palo Alto Networks executive added.