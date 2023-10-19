in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, News

Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson: Zero Trust Could Enabler Better User Experience

Drew Epperson/MeriTalk
Palo Alto Networks' Drew Epperson: Zero Trust Could Enabler Better User Experience
Drew Epperson, VP, Federal Engineering, Palo Alto Networks

Drew Epperson, vice president for federal engineering at Palo Alto Networks, said the move to zero trust backed by the adoption of automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools could enable public sector organizations to provide a better user experience.

In a video interview posted on the Carahsoft website, Epperson cited how the use of a cloud-based secure access service edge platform could benefit remote users when it comes to accessing applications.

He discussed how platforms could help federal agency customers achieve cost savings and improve efficiency. 

“I think we’re getting to the point where people just want consistent policy enforcement regardless of who the user is, what device they’re on, where they’re going, or what app they’re engaging with,” Epperson said.

“And in order to deliver that platforms provide a more efficient and a more streamlined, consistent way to do it,” the Palo Alto Networks executive added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIartificial intelligenceautomationcarahsoftcloudCybersecurityDrew EppersonGovconmachine learningPalo Alto NetworksPublic Sectoruser experiencezero trust

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Google Public Sector's Karen Dahut on Government Cloud Adoption, Shift to Zero Trust
Google Public Sector’s Karen Dahut on Government Cloud Adoption, Shift to Zero Trust
Tetra Tech Awarded Spot on $450M EPA Environmental Restoration Contract; Dan Batrack Quoted
Tetra Tech Awarded Spot on $450M EPA Environmental Restoration Contract; Dan Batrack Quoted