Palantir Secures Potential $250M Army Contract to Support AI/ML Development; Akash Jain Quoted

Palantir Technologies has booked a potential three-year, $250 million contract from the U.S. Army for artificial intelligence and machine learning-related work.

Under the potential three-year award, Palantir will offer its services to the combatant commands, armed services, Intelligence Community and special forces to support their ongoing efforts to test, utilize and scale these technologies, the Denver, Colorado-based company announced on Tuesday.

“We’re honored to expand our partnership with the Army to continue delivering the most innovative technologies and advanced data applications across the Armed Services,” said Akash Jain , president of Palantir’s U.S. government arm and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient.

He said that developments in technology deployment approaches in various scenarios is “key to maintaining our nation’s competitive advantage” and noted Palantir’s appreciation for the opportunity to support this mission.

Palantir has worked with the Army to deliver data integration, management and AI model training services to the armed services, COCOMs and special operators since 2018. The goal of the partnership is to build a common operating picture.

Several of the company’s recent Department of Defense awards came from the Air Force. In June, Palantir received three separate one-year contracts valued at $110.5 million total for data-as-a-service platforms. Activities under these awards are intended to assist with command and control and decision making operations.

Earlier that month, the enterprise secured a $463 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide enterprise technology services .

This new contract represents a progression of Palantir’s relationship with the DOD, which will help advance the department’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.