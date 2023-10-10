Octasic Launches Subsidiary in the US, Names Greg Gerou as General Manager

Canadian telecommunications company Octasic has established a U.S. subsidiary and set up a new facility in Florida.

Octasic US will take on the responsibility of handling upcoming 5G wireless projects that support the defense and intelligence sectors in the country, the company said Monday.

To lead the newly-formed company, Greg Gerou has been appointed as vice president and general manager. He will supervise a team consisting of program managers, product managers engineers and support staff.

Sebastien Leblanc, CEO of Octasic, said Gerou will play a pivotal role in strengthening partnerships with the U.S. government and the Department of Defense.

Leblanc also shared the company’s plans to expand its wireless services by collaborating with federal laboratories to enhance future U.S. defense capabilities.

Based in Montreal, Octasic specializes in manufacturing advanced 5G SA detection, identification and localization products.